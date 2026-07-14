Emerald Advisers LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Cardinal Infrastructure Group Inc. $CDNL

Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in Cardinal Infrastructure Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNL - Free Report) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 578,600 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 65,245 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC owned 1.35% of Cardinal Infrastructure Group worth $22,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cardinal Infrastructure Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,082,000. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Infrastructure Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,865,000. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Infrastructure Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 693,050 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,483,000 after purchasing an additional 9,064 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Cardinal Infrastructure Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,992,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cardinal Infrastructure Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,612,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cardinal Infrastructure Group

In related news, COO Benjamin Wood acquired 20,000 shares of Cardinal Infrastructure Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,026,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 20,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,026,000. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 61.70% of the company's stock.

Cardinal Infrastructure Group Trading Down 4.8%

Cardinal Infrastructure Group stock opened at $64.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion and a PE ratio of 282.00. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $65.31. Cardinal Infrastructure Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.98 and a 12-month high of $96.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Cardinal Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:CDNL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 23rd. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $418.92 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cardinal Infrastructure Group Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CDNL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Cardinal Infrastructure Group from a "sell (e)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Research raised Cardinal Infrastructure Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Cardinal Infrastructure Group from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Cardinal Infrastructure Group from $41.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $59.33.

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About Cardinal Infrastructure Group

We provide a comprehensive suite of infrastructure services to the residential, commercial, industrial, municipal, and state infrastructure markets. Our operations leverage a large highly skilled workforce and a fleet of specialized equipment to deliver wet utility installations (water, sewer, and stormwater systems), as well as grading, site clearing, erosion control, drilling and blasting, paving, and other related site services. We are becoming the platform of choice for a diverse array of infrastructure construction projects in our target geographies that require high-level technical expertise and sophistication.

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