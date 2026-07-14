Emerald Advisers LLC Has $58.05 Million Holdings in VSE Corporation $VSEC

Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in VSE Corporation (NASDAQ:VSEC - Free Report) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 314,789 shares of the construction company's stock after purchasing an additional 35,246 shares during the period. VSE accounts for approximately 1.8% of Emerald Advisers LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Emerald Advisers LLC owned approximately 1.12% of VSE worth $58,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VSEC. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VSE by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 394,499 shares of the construction company's stock worth $65,582,000 after buying an additional 81,788 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in VSE by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 346,390 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $41,563,000 after buying an additional 32,489 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in VSE by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 274,865 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $47,488,000 after buying an additional 27,448 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in VSE by 1,331.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 59,642 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $10,304,000 after acquiring an additional 55,474 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in VSE by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 50,422 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $6,050,000 after acquiring an additional 18,220 shares during the period. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VSE Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of VSEC stock opened at $205.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.78, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.68. VSE Corporation has a 1 year low of $125.00 and a 1 year high of $240.56.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $324.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.19 million. VSE had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 4.95%.The company's revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that VSE Corporation will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VSE Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. VSE's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.88%.

Insider Activity at VSE

In related news, COO Benjamin E. Thomas sold 6,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.82, for a total value of $1,279,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 42,839 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,431,571.98. The trade was a 13.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VSEC. Jefferies Financial Group set a $260.00 price objective on VSE in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of VSE in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Research upgraded VSE from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Weiss Ratings downgraded VSE from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of VSE in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $241.44.

View Our Latest Stock Report on VSEC

About VSE

VSE Corporation NASDAQ: VSEC is a provider of aftermarket distribution and supply chain management services serving both government and commercial markets. The company's solutions span a wide range of industries, with particular emphasis on defense, aerospace and transportation. VSE's core mission is to ensure mission readiness by delivering critical parts, maintenance and technical support for equipment throughout its lifecycle.

Through its Distribution Services segment, VSE sources, markets and distributes replacement parts and components for commercial truck, bus, rail and specialty vehicle applications.

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