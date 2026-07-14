Emerald Advisers LLC Increases Stock Position in InterDigital, Inc. $IDCC

Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC - Free Report) by 86.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,065 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock after purchasing an additional 48,215 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC owned 0.40% of InterDigital worth $31,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IDCC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in InterDigital by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,222,111 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $707,477,000 after buying an additional 854,845 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 787,546 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $251,250,000 after acquiring an additional 123,686 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 450,863 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $143,546,000 after acquiring an additional 89,647 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. raised its position in shares of InterDigital by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 417,639 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $132,973,000 after acquiring an additional 5,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of InterDigital during the 4th quarter worth $128,918,000. 99.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John A. Kritzmacher sold 365 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total value of $100,973.60. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 16,359 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,525,553.76. This represents a 2.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Samir Armaly sold 470 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total value of $130,020.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,274,757.12. The trade was a 9.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,872 shares of company stock valued at $1,654,159. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IDCC. Weiss Ratings downgraded InterDigital from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of InterDigital in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $416.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on InterDigital

InterDigital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IDCC opened at $261.52 on Tuesday. InterDigital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $213.06 and a fifty-two week high of $412.60. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $271.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $316.21.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $205.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.85 million. InterDigital had a net margin of 44.20% and a return on equity of 35.25%. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.45 earnings per share. InterDigital has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.410-1.600 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.740-11.840 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that InterDigital, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

InterDigital Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. InterDigital's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.37%.

About InterDigital

InterDigital, Inc is a mobile and video technology research and development company that designs and licenses wireless communications and video compression innovations. Its patent portfolio encompasses key standards across 3G, 4G LTE and 5G wireless networks, as well as video and multimedia technologies. By focusing on fundamental technology creation rather than device manufacturing, InterDigital delivers core intellectual property to smartphone manufacturers, chipset vendors and telecommunications operators worldwide.

The company's principal services include patent licensing, technology evaluation and consulting.

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