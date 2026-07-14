Emerald Advisers LLC Invests $20.13 Million in Palvella Therapeutics, Inc. $PVLA

Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Palvella Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PVLA - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 161,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,131,000. Emerald Advisers LLC owned 1.13% of Palvella Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Group One Trading LLC grew its holdings in Palvella Therapeutics by 151.5% during the fourth quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 332 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Palvella Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Palvella Therapeutics by 108,066.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,245 shares of the company's stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 3,242 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Palvella Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of Palvella Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.11% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, COO Kathleen Goin sold 4,302 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.73, for a total value of $476,360.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 2,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,512.42. This trade represents a 66.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 17.20% of the company's stock.

Palvella Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of PVLA opened at $146.03 on Tuesday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $123.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.02 and a beta of -0.20. Palvella Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $161.38.

Palvella Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PVLA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.30). On average, research analysts forecast that Palvella Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PVLA. Chardan Capital reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Palvella Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Palvella Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Palvella Therapeutics from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Palvella Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Stephens restated an "overweight" rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Palvella Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Palvella Therapeutics has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $199.53.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Palvella Therapeutics

Palvella Therapeutics Profile

Palvella Therapeutics, Inc NASDAQ: PVLA is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company devoted to the discovery and development of innovative therapies for immunological and inflammatory diseases. The company employs a proprietary small‐molecule and biologics platform to identify and modulate key molecular pathways that drive neutrophil‐ and complement‐mediated inflammation, aiming to deliver targeted treatment options for patients with significant unmet medical needs.

Palvella's pipeline comprises several preclinical assets designed to address both prevalent chronic inflammatory conditions and rare autoinflammatory syndromes.

Further Reading

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