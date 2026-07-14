Emerald Advisers LLC Purchases 29,882 Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. $KLIC

Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC - Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 568,996 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 29,882 shares during the quarter. Kulicke and Soffa Industries comprises 1.2% of Emerald Advisers LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Emerald Advisers LLC owned approximately 1.09% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $37,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 779 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KLIC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $59.25.

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Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Down 6.1%

Shares of KLIC opened at $106.49 on Tuesday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $110.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.38. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.32 and a twelve month high of $135.80. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 102.39 and a beta of 1.62.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $242.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.75 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.52) earnings per share. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.000- EPS. Analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th were paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries's dividend payout ratio is currently 78.85%.

Insider Transactions at Kulicke and Soffa Industries

In other news, Director Mui Sung Yeo sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 59,197 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,919,700. This represents a 25.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.72, for a total value of $1,705,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 71,369 shares in the company, valued at $8,116,082.68. This trade represents a 17.37% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 98,051 shares of company stock worth $11,333,480. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke & Soffa Industries NASDAQ: KLIC is a global supplier of semiconductor and LED assembly equipment. The company specializes in the design, development and manufacture of advanced die bonding, wire bonding, flip-chip bumping and wafer-level packaging systems. Its solutions support a wide range of applications in consumer electronics, automotive, communications and other high-growth segments within the semiconductor and LED industries.

Key products include precision wire bonders for microelectronic packaging, die attach systems for chip placement, flip-chip bonders for advanced packaging architectures and LED packaging platforms that enable high-volume production of automotive and general-illumination LEDs.

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