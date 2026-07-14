Emerald Advisers LLC Sells 126,067 Shares of ATI Inc. $ATI

Emerald Advisers LLC reduced its position in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI - Free Report) by 41.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,485 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 126,067 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC owned 0.13% of ATI worth $26,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in shares of ATI by 642.9% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 260 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in ATI in the first quarter worth $60,000. Torren Management LLC bought a new stake in ATI in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in ATI by 50.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 534 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in ATI by 137.3% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter.

ATI Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of NYSE ATI opened at $183.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.82, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $179.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.70. ATI Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.42 and a 52-week high of $205.31.

ATI (NYSE:ATI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.19 billion. ATI had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 9.26%.ATI's revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. ATI has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.980-1.040 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.480 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ATI Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kimberly A. Fields sold 59,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.07, for a total transaction of $10,699,253.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 218,014 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $39,039,766.98. This represents a 21.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 160,442 shares of company stock worth $28,535,831. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ATI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of ATI from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of ATI from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of ATI from $175.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on ATI in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and set a $194.00 price objective on shares of ATI in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and nine have assigned a Buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $176.78.

Read Our Latest Report on ATI

ATI Profile

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) is a global manufacturer of specialty materials and complex components, serving aerospace, defense, oil and gas, chemical processing, medical and other industrial end markets. The company operates through two main segments: High Performance Materials & Components, which produces titanium and nickel-based alloys, stainless and specialty steels, and precision forgings; and Flat-Rolled Products, which supplies stainless steel, nickel and specialty alloy sheet, strip and precision-rolled plate.

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