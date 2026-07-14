Emerald Advisers LLC Sells 164,711 Shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. $TTMI

Emerald Advisers LLC cut its position in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI - Free Report) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 750,417 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 164,711 shares during the quarter. TTM Technologies makes up 2.3% of Emerald Advisers LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Emerald Advisers LLC owned about 0.72% of TTM Technologies worth $73,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TTMI. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in TTM Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TTM Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in TTM Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in TTM Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.79% of the company's stock.

TTM Technologies Stock Down 6.9%

Shares of TTMI opened at $136.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of 73.70 and a beta of 2.10. The company's fifty day moving average is $177.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.08. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.20 and a fifty-two week high of $223.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $845.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $789.84 million. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 6.29%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. TTM Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.880 EPS. Analysts forecast that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TTMI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut TTM Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on TTM Technologies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Truist Financial increased their target price on TTM Technologies from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of TTM Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, B. Riley Financial lifted their price target on TTM Technologies from $182.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $212.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TTMI

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Dale Martin Knecht sold 6,754 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.79, for a total transaction of $1,416,921.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 68,350 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,339,146.50. This represents a 8.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel J. Weber sold 8,533 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.80, for a total transaction of $1,790,223.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 86,088 shares in the company, valued at $18,061,262.40. The trade was a 9.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 82,043 shares of company stock worth $17,191,859. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of printed circuit boards (PCBs) and related electronic components. The company's product portfolio spans rigid, flexible and rigid-flex circuit boards, as well as advanced substrates, backplanes, hybrid circuits and integrated antenna modules. In addition to PCB fabrication, TTM offers comprehensive system‐level services, including design support, surface mount technology (SMT) assembly, cable and wire harness assembly, and complete box-build solutions to address end-to-end customer requirements.

Serving a broad array of end markets, TTM Technologies supports customers in the communications, computing, automotive, aerospace and defense, industrial, and medical sectors.

See Also

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