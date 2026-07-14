Emerald Advisers LLC Sells 19,907 Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. $GH

Emerald Advisers LLC reduced its position in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH - Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 841,917 shares of the company's stock after selling 19,907 shares during the quarter. Guardant Health accounts for approximately 2.5% of Emerald Advisers LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Emerald Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.64% of Guardant Health worth $77,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Chesapeake Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Guardant Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Guardant Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new position in Guardant Health during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Guardant Health by 164.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.60% of the company's stock.

Guardant Health Stock Performance

Shares of GH opened at $158.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.73 and a beta of 1.59. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.35 and a 52 week high of $174.08. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $128.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.75.

Insider Activity at Guardant Health

In other news, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.30, for a total transaction of $12,630,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,012,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,231,669.70. This trade represents a 4.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Amirali Talasaz sold 143,028 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $21,674,463.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,881,336 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $285,097,657.44. The trade was a 7.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 708,681 shares of company stock valued at $90,566,438. Insiders own 5.60% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on Guardant Health from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Guardant Health in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set an "outperform" rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on Guardant Health from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $155.70.

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Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company specializing in blood-based cancer diagnostics. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Redwood City, California, the company develops non-invasive tests that use circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) to profile genomic alterations in patients with solid tumors. Guardant Health's mission is to advance cancer care by providing actionable data to clinicians, pharmaceutical partners and researchers worldwide.

The company's flagship product, Guardant360, is a next-generation sequencing (NGS) assay designed to detect mutations, copy number variations and select fusions in more than 70 cancer-related genes.

See Also

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