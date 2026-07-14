Emerald Advisers LLC Sells 4,190 Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. $ONTO

Emerald Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO - Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,423 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 4,190 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Onto Innovation worth $24,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ONTO. Millstone Evans Group LLC increased its stake in Onto Innovation by 147.8% in the first quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 188.5% in the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Onto Innovation by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 178 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 109.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 245 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Onto Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.35% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Onto Innovation from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Onto Innovation in a report on Friday, June 5th. They set a "buy" rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Onto Innovation from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Onto Innovation has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $339.60.

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Onto Innovation Stock Performance

NYSE:ONTO opened at $304.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $294.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.57. Onto Innovation Inc. has a one year low of $89.40 and a one year high of $386.46. The firm has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.55.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $291.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.00 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Onto Innovation Profile

Onto Innovation NYSE: ONTO is a global supplier of advanced process control and inspection systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers. The company's solutions span metrology, inspection, defect review and lithography mask repair, helping customers optimize yield, reduce costs and improve device performance. By integrating high-resolution optical and e-beam tools with sophisticated software analytics, Onto Innovation enables wafer, mask and advanced packaging producers to maintain tight process control across leading-edge nodes and specialty applications.

Key products include high-throughput wafer metrology systems, optical and e-beam defect inspection platforms, mask inspection and repair tools, and data-driven software for yield management and process optimization.

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