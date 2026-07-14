Emerald Advisers LLC Sells 67,517 Shares of Moelis & Company $MC

Emerald Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC - Free Report) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 548,077 shares of the asset manager's stock after selling 67,517 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.71% of Moelis & Company worth $31,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MC. Root Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Moelis & Company by 292.2% in the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 455 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 416 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 153.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 419 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, eCIO Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Moelis & Company from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wall Street Zen lowered Moelis & Company from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Zacks Research cut Moelis & Company from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Moelis & Company from $90.00 to $83.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Moelis & Company from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $73.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Moelis & Company

Moelis & Company Stock Performance

Shares of MC stock opened at $63.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.85. The company's 50 day moving average price is $66.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.72. Moelis & Company has a 52 week low of $51.06 and a 52 week high of $78.22.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $319.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.51 million. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 38.94%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Moelis & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. Moelis & Company's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.53%.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments. The company was founded by Kenneth David Moelis, Navid Mahmoodzadegan, Jeffrey Raich and Elizabeth Ann Crain in July 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

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