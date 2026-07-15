Emerald Advisers LLC Trims Stock Position in Shift4 Payments, Inc. $FOUR

Emerald Advisers LLC lessened its stake in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR - Free Report) by 91.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,044 shares of the company's stock after selling 256,262 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC's holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FOUR. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Shift4 Payments by 100.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Vestcor Inc purchased a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Summer Road LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 282.2% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 646 shares of the company's stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Jared Isaacman acquired 195,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.41 per share, for a total transaction of $8,095,655.00. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 1,594,455 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $66,026,381.55. This trade represents a 13.97% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $82.00 to $74.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Raymond James Financial cut shares of Shift4 Payments from a "strong-buy" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Stephens downgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $68.24.

View Our Latest Analysis on Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments Price Performance

NYSE:FOUR opened at $50.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.93. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.56 and a 12 month high of $108.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.09 billion. Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 33.55%. The business's revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Shift4 Payments has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.500-5.700 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments is a U.S.-based provider of integrated payment processing and technology solutions, serving merchants across the hospitality, retail, e-commerce, gaming and lodging industries. The company's platform enables businesses to accept in-store, online and mobile payments through a combination of point-of-sale hardware, payment gateway services and back-office software. By centralizing transaction processing and reporting, Shift4 aims to simplify payments, enhance security and streamline operations for its merchant customers.

The company's core offerings include encrypted point-of-sale terminals, cloud-based payment gateways, and developer-friendly APIs for online and mobile checkouts.

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