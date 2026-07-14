Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Acquires New Stake in Palvella Therapeutics, Inc. $PVLA

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Palvella Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PVLA - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 105,820 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,190,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned 0.74% of Palvella Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PVLA. Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Palvella Therapeutics by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 892,400 shares of the company's stock valued at $93,408,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Palvella Therapeutics by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 709,141 shares of the company's stock worth $74,226,000 after acquiring an additional 167,597 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palvella Therapeutics by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 560,616 shares of the company's stock worth $58,680,000 after acquiring an additional 65,960 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Palvella Therapeutics by 206.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 420,462 shares of the company's stock worth $44,010,000 after acquiring an additional 283,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Palvella Therapeutics by 1,016.0% in the 4th quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 389,420 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,761,000 after acquiring an additional 354,525 shares during the period. 40.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on PVLA shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Palvella Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. Stephens reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Palvella Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Palvella Therapeutics from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Chardan Capital restated a "buy" rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Palvella Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Palvella Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $199.53.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Palvella Therapeutics

Palvella Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of PVLA opened at $146.03 on Tuesday. Palvella Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $161.38. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $123.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.02 and a beta of -0.20.

Palvella Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PVLA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.30). On average, research analysts forecast that Palvella Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Kathleen Goin sold 4,302 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.73, for a total transaction of $476,360.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 2,154 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $238,512.42. The trade was a 66.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company's stock.

Palvella Therapeutics Profile

Palvella Therapeutics, Inc NASDAQ: PVLA is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company devoted to the discovery and development of innovative therapies for immunological and inflammatory diseases. The company employs a proprietary small‐molecule and biologics platform to identify and modulate key molecular pathways that drive neutrophil‐ and complement‐mediated inflammation, aiming to deliver targeted treatment options for patients with significant unmet medical needs.

Palvella's pipeline comprises several preclinical assets designed to address both prevalent chronic inflammatory conditions and rare autoinflammatory syndromes.

See Also

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