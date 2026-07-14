Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Boosts Stock Position in Customers Bancorp, Inc $CUBI

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc (NYSE:CUBI - Free Report) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,313 shares of the bank's stock after acquiring an additional 29,956 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned about 0.72% of Customers Bancorp worth $16,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 6,135 shares of the bank's stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Customers Bancorp by 0.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 34,054 shares of the bank's stock worth $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Customers Bancorp by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,625 shares of the bank's stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Arax Advisory Partners lifted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 218.9% during the fourth quarter. Arax Advisory Partners now owns 354 shares of the bank's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,146 shares of the bank's stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on CUBI shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Monday, June 29th. Stephens upgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from an "underweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $89.62.

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Customers Bancorp Stock Down 0.7%

CUBI stock opened at $76.11 on Tuesday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $76.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Customers Bancorp, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $59.34 and a fifty-two week high of $82.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.48.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.09. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $225.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Customers Bancorp, Inc will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Customers Bancorp

In related news, EVP Philip Watkins sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total transaction of $227,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 43,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,328,950.31. The trade was a 6.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jay S. Sidhu sold 60,315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total value of $4,597,812.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 767,557 shares in the company, valued at $58,510,870.11. This trade represents a 7.29% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 10.45% of the company's stock.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc NYSE: CUBI is a bank holding company headquartered in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania, and the parent of Customers Bank, a federally chartered institution. The company offers a full suite of commercial and consumer banking services, combining traditional deposit and lending products with modern digital banking platforms. As a publicly traded entity, Customers Bancorp focuses on delivering tailored financial solutions to mid‐market companies, small businesses, professionals and individuals across the United States.

Through its commercial banking division, the company provides term loans, lines of credit, real estate financing, asset‐based lending and treasury management services.

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