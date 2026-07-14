Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Buys 80,490 Shares of Perella Weinberg Partners $PWP

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP - Free Report) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 621,774 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 80,490 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned about 0.68% of Perella Weinberg Partners worth $11,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PWP. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,946,163 shares of the company's stock valued at $68,269,000 after buying an additional 379,652 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in Perella Weinberg Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $986,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Perella Weinberg Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,435,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Perella Weinberg Partners by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 583,848 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,101,000 after purchasing an additional 116,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Perella Weinberg Partners by 18.4% during the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 690,318 shares of the company's stock worth $14,733,000 after purchasing an additional 107,508 shares during the last quarter. 41.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perella Weinberg Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PWP opened at $14.91 on Tuesday. Perella Weinberg Partners has a 52-week low of $14.54 and a 52-week high of $25.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 62.12 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.78 and a 200-day moving average of $18.68.

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $148.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.82 million. Perella Weinberg Partners had a net margin of 2.82% and a negative return on equity of 19.90%.

Perella Weinberg Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. Perella Weinberg Partners's payout ratio is 116.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Perella Weinberg Partners

In other news, CFO Alexandra Gottschalk sold 14,018 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.46, for a total value of $244,754.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 72,492 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,265,710.32. This represents a 16.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 109,477 shares of company stock worth $2,034,533 in the last quarter. Insiders own 26.10% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings raised Perella Weinberg Partners from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Citizens Jmp dropped their price objective on Perella Weinberg Partners from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a "market outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $16.00 price objective on Perella Weinberg Partners in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Perella Weinberg Partners from $23.50 to $19.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Perella Weinberg Partners has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $21.50.

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Perella Weinberg Partners Profile

Perella Weinberg Partners L.P. is a global, partner-led advisory firm specializing in strategic and financial counsel. Founded in 2006 by Joseph R. Perella and Peter Weinberg—both veterans of leading Wall Street institutions—the firm delivers independent advice on mergers and acquisitions, financing, restructuring and capital markets. As an independent entity, it emphasizes senior banker involvement throughout every transaction, ensuring clients benefit from depth of experience and continuity of service.

The firm's core offerings encompass M&A advisory, debt and equity financing, corporate restructuring and capital markets solutions.

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