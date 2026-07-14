Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Has $18.32 Million Stock Holdings in InterDigital, Inc. $IDCC

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC - Free Report) by 99.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,676 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock after buying an additional 30,309 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned approximately 0.23% of InterDigital worth $18,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in InterDigital by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 104,065 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $31,428,000 after buying an additional 48,215 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of InterDigital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $784,000. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in InterDigital during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,872,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of InterDigital during the 1st quarter worth $186,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of InterDigital by 25.6% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,108 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other InterDigital news, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $429,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 67,976 shares in the company, valued at $19,441,136. This represents a 2.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director John A. Kritzmacher sold 365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total value of $100,973.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 16,359 shares in the company, valued at $4,525,553.76. This trade represents a 2.18% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 5,872 shares of company stock worth $1,654,159 in the last ninety days. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IDCC shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of InterDigital in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of InterDigital from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $416.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on IDCC

InterDigital Stock Performance

IDCC stock opened at $261.52 on Tuesday. InterDigital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $213.06 and a 12-month high of $412.60. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $271.34 and a 200-day moving average of $316.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $205.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $196.85 million. InterDigital had a return on equity of 35.25% and a net margin of 44.20%.The business's revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.45 EPS. InterDigital has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.410-1.600 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.740-11.840 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that InterDigital, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

InterDigital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 8th. InterDigital's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.37%.

About InterDigital

InterDigital, Inc is a mobile and video technology research and development company that designs and licenses wireless communications and video compression innovations. Its patent portfolio encompasses key standards across 3G, 4G LTE and 5G wireless networks, as well as video and multimedia technologies. By focusing on fundamental technology creation rather than device manufacturing, InterDigital delivers core intellectual property to smartphone manufacturers, chipset vendors and telecommunications operators worldwide.

The company's principal services include patent licensing, technology evaluation and consulting.

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