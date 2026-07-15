Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Makes New Investment in Twist Bioscience Corporation $TWST

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 17,850 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $848,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TWST. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Twist Bioscience by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,954,429 shares of the company's stock valued at $188,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812,146 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,377,991 shares of the company's stock valued at $170,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,672 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 151.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,793,850 shares of the company's stock worth $50,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,722 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,559,495 shares of the company's stock worth $239,787,000 after purchasing an additional 832,687 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Twist Bioscience by 934.0% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 628,241 shares of the company's stock valued at $23,113,000 after buying an additional 567,481 shares in the last quarter.

Get Twist Bioscience alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 18,880 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,793,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 824,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,283,705. This represents a 2.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Adam Laponis sold 2,399 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total value of $226,297.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 110,276 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,402,335.08. This trade represents a 2.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last three months, insiders sold 64,382 shares of company stock valued at $5,101,215. 3.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Twist Bioscience Trading Up 2.4%

Twist Bioscience stock opened at $92.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.57 and a beta of 2.11. Twist Bioscience Corporation has a 1 year low of $23.30 and a 1 year high of $105.47. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $75.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.93.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.22). Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a negative return on equity of 26.73%. The company had revenue of $110.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.66) EPS. Twist Bioscience's revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Twist Bioscience Corporation will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TWST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $68.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Evercore lowered Twist Bioscience from an "outperform" rating to an "in-line" rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Twist Bioscience from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Twist Bioscience from $60.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $87.30.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation is a synthetic biology company specializing in the development and commercialization of DNA-based products and solutions. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in South San Francisco, California, the company has pioneered a proprietary silicon-based DNA synthesis platform designed for high-throughput production of synthetic genes and oligonucleotides. Twist leverages semiconductor manufacturing techniques to enable precise, scalable synthesis of DNA at speeds and volumes unattainable with traditional methods.

At the core of Twist's offering is its proprietary platform that automates the synthesis of custom DNA fragments, gene libraries, and long oligonucleotides.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Twist Bioscience, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Twist Bioscience wasn't on the list.

While Twist Bioscience currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here