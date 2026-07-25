Emerson Electric Co. $EMR Holdings Lowered by Morningstar Investment Management LLC

Morningstar Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR - Free Report) by 36.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,671 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 31,593 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Management LLC's holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $7,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Motiv8 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company's stock.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 2.1%

NYSE:EMR opened at $147.94 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $140.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $82.86 billion, a PE ratio of 34.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.25. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $122.64 and a fifty-two week high of $165.15.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Emerson Electric has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.450-6.550 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.650-1.700 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.555 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Emerson Electric's dividend payout ratio is currently 51.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EMR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $177.00 to $156.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $162.36.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company that designs and manufactures products and provides services for industrial, commercial and consumer markets. Founded in 1890, the company is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, and has built a long-standing presence in automation, control and climate-related technologies. Emerson's offerings are aimed at improving productivity, energy efficiency and reliability for a wide range of end markets.

Emerson operates through two principal platforms—Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions—providing process automation systems, measurement and analytical instrumentation, valves and actuators, control software, and related aftermarket services, alongside products for heating, ventilation and refrigeration, residential and commercial climate controls, tools and storage solutions.

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