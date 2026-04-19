Emerson Electric Co. $EMR Shares Acquired by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR - Free Report) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 281,359 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 25,019 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.05% of Emerson Electric worth $37,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 229.1% in the 4th quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 46,467 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $6,167,000 after buying an additional 32,346 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $950,000. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth about $823,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,330,938 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $7,127,132,000 after acquiring an additional 201,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,359,000. 74.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Emerson Electric Stock Performance

EMR opened at $146.31 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $95.31 and a twelve month high of $165.15. The stock has a market cap of $82.22 billion, a PE ratio of 35.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.28. The business's 50 day moving average is $140.74 and its 200-day moving average is $138.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.37 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 12.72%.The firm's revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. Emerson Electric has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-6.550 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.550 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.555 per share. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. Emerson Electric's payout ratio is currently 54.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EMR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Stephens upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $160.00 to $135.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $162.38.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EMR

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Nicholas J. Piazza sold 6,703 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.07, for a total value of $1,066,246.21. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 31,664 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,036,792.48. This represents a 17.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 5,700 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total transaction of $811,224.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 281,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,047,851.76. The trade was a 1.99% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 13,879 shares of company stock valued at $2,116,818 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company that designs and manufactures products and provides services for industrial, commercial and consumer markets. Founded in 1890, the company is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, and has built a long-standing presence in automation, control and climate-related technologies. Emerson's offerings are aimed at improving productivity, energy efficiency and reliability for a wide range of end markets.

Emerson operates through two principal platforms—Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions—providing process automation systems, measurement and analytical instrumentation, valves and actuators, control software, and related aftermarket services, alongside products for heating, ventilation and refrigeration, residential and commercial climate controls, tools and storage solutions.

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