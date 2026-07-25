Emerson Electric Co. $EMR Shares Acquired by Caxton Associates LLP

Caxton Associates LLP grew its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR - Free Report) by 116.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,808 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 11,209 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP's holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,392 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 121.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 10,543 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 5,783 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,921 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of EMR opened at $147.94 on Friday. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $140.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.87. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $122.64 and a 1 year high of $165.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.86 billion, a PE ratio of 34.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.25.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 13.35%.The business had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Emerson Electric has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.450-6.550 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.650-1.700 EPS. Analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.555 per share. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. Emerson Electric's payout ratio is 51.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on EMR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Emerson Electric from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $157.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 17th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $175.00 to $169.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $162.36.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EMR

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company that designs and manufactures products and provides services for industrial, commercial and consumer markets. Founded in 1890, the company is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, and has built a long-standing presence in automation, control and climate-related technologies. Emerson's offerings are aimed at improving productivity, energy efficiency and reliability for a wide range of end markets.

Emerson operates through two principal platforms—Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions—providing process automation systems, measurement and analytical instrumentation, valves and actuators, control software, and related aftermarket services, alongside products for heating, ventilation and refrigeration, residential and commercial climate controls, tools and storage solutions.

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