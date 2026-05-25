Emerson Electric Co. $EMR Shares Acquired by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR - Free Report) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,191,118 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 928,548 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.28% of Emerson Electric worth $954,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,195 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,546 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,260 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $3,883,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 5,680 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 21,496 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at Emerson Electric

In other news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 5,700 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total value of $811,224.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 281,393 shares of the company's stock, valued at $40,047,851.76. This trade represents a 1.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. HSBC upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "buy" rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $163.24.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EMR

Emerson Electric Stock Up 0.1%

EMR opened at $136.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.26. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $114.91 and a 12 month high of $165.15.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.59 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 13.35%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. Emerson Electric has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.450-6.550 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.650-1.700 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.555 dividend. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Emerson Electric's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.27%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company that designs and manufactures products and provides services for industrial, commercial and consumer markets. Founded in 1890, the company is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, and has built a long-standing presence in automation, control and climate-related technologies. Emerson's offerings are aimed at improving productivity, energy efficiency and reliability for a wide range of end markets.

Emerson operates through two principal platforms—Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions—providing process automation systems, measurement and analytical instrumentation, valves and actuators, control software, and related aftermarket services, alongside products for heating, ventilation and refrigeration, residential and commercial climate controls, tools and storage solutions.

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