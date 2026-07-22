Emerson Electric Co. $EMR Shares Bought by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR - Free Report) by 129.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,513 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 64,113 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden's holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $14,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Motiv8 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $139.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $78.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.25. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $122.64 and a twelve month high of $165.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $140.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Emerson Electric has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.450-6.550 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.650-1.700 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.555 per share. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. Emerson Electric's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $176.00 to $169.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Emerson Electric from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "buy" rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $162.36.

View Our Latest Report on Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company that designs and manufactures products and provides services for industrial, commercial and consumer markets. Founded in 1890, the company is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, and has built a long-standing presence in automation, control and climate-related technologies. Emerson's offerings are aimed at improving productivity, energy efficiency and reliability for a wide range of end markets.

Emerson operates through two principal platforms—Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions—providing process automation systems, measurement and analytical instrumentation, valves and actuators, control software, and related aftermarket services, alongside products for heating, ventilation and refrigeration, residential and commercial climate controls, tools and storage solutions.

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