Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR - Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,664,490 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 185,089 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.85% of Emerson Electric worth $723,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,193,425,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,678,497 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $3,962,177,000 after acquiring an additional 403,957 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the second quarter worth $2,629,146,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,327,433 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,601,785,000 after acquiring an additional 900,724 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at about $659,000,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on EMR. Stephens boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $169.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. BNP Paribas Exane raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Emerson Electric from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $177.04.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EMR

Insider Activity at Emerson Electric

In related news, SVP Michael Train sold 17,427 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.54, for a total transaction of $2,937,146.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 227,491 shares of the company's stock, valued at $38,341,333.14. This represents a 7.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company's stock.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Emerson Electric stock opened at $162.29 on Friday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $161.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.23. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $122.64 and a 12-month high of $172.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.11 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 14.15%. The business's quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.5950 per share. This is a boost from Emerson Electric's previous quarterly dividend of $0.5550. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Emerson Electric's payout ratio is presently 49.79%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co. is a global technology and software company focused on automation. Founded in St. Louis in 1890, the company has evolved from an electric-motor manufacturer into a provider of technologies and services that help businesses monitor and control industrial operations. Emerson's offerings include control systems, measurement and analytical instruments, valves and other automation equipment, along with industrial software and related services. Its solutions support customers in sectors such as energy, chemicals, life sciences, power, food and beverage, and manufacturing.

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