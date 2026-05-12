Emerson Electric Co. $EMR Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR - Free Report) by 43.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,276 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 11,903 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 5,700 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total value of $811,224.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 281,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,047,851.76. This trade represents a 1.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.23% of the company's stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 1.4%

EMR opened at $139.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $138.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.39. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $114.83 and a 12 month high of $165.15.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 13.35%.The company had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Emerson Electric has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.450-6.550 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.650-1.700 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.555 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Emerson Electric's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EMR. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Evercore lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Stephens lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $164.24.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company that designs and manufactures products and provides services for industrial, commercial and consumer markets. Founded in 1890, the company is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, and has built a long-standing presence in automation, control and climate-related technologies. Emerson's offerings are aimed at improving productivity, energy efficiency and reliability for a wide range of end markets.

Emerson operates through two principal platforms—Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions—providing process automation systems, measurement and analytical instrumentation, valves and actuators, control software, and related aftermarket services, alongside products for heating, ventilation and refrigeration, residential and commercial climate controls, tools and storage solutions.

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