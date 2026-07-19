Emerson Electric Co. $EMR Shares Sold by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC cut its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR - Free Report) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,589 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 7,516 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC's holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $7,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EMR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $1,050,040,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,198,148 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $822,618,000 after purchasing an additional 938,051 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,191,118 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $954,405,000 after purchasing an additional 928,548 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 97.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,707,873 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $227,783,000 after buying an additional 843,526 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 34.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,860,894 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $375,547,000 after buying an additional 726,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company's stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Emerson Electric from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $157.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "buy" rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $162.64.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Trading Up 0.2%

EMR opened at $139.39 on Friday. The business's 50 day moving average is $140.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.81. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $122.64 and a 52 week high of $165.15. The firm has a market cap of $78.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. Emerson Electric's quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Emerson Electric has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.450-6.550 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.650-1.700 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.555 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Emerson Electric's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.27%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company that designs and manufactures products and provides services for industrial, commercial and consumer markets. Founded in 1890, the company is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, and has built a long-standing presence in automation, control and climate-related technologies. Emerson's offerings are aimed at improving productivity, energy efficiency and reliability for a wide range of end markets.

Emerson operates through two principal platforms—Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions—providing process automation systems, measurement and analytical instrumentation, valves and actuators, control software, and related aftermarket services, alongside products for heating, ventilation and refrigeration, residential and commercial climate controls, tools and storage solutions.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Emerson Electric, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Emerson Electric wasn't on the list.

While Emerson Electric currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here