Emerson Electric Co. $EMR Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp cut its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR - Free Report) by 68.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,424 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 30,884 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp's holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Motiv8 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 74.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EMR. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $157.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $162.36.

Read Our Latest Report on Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Stock Up 0.3%

EMR stock opened at $139.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $78.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $140.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $122.64 and a 12 month high of $165.15.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. Emerson Electric's revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Emerson Electric has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.450-6.550 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.650-1.700 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.555 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Emerson Electric's dividend payout ratio is currently 51.27%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company that designs and manufactures products and provides services for industrial, commercial and consumer markets. Founded in 1890, the company is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, and has built a long-standing presence in automation, control and climate-related technologies. Emerson's offerings are aimed at improving productivity, energy efficiency and reliability for a wide range of end markets.

Emerson operates through two principal platforms—Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions—providing process automation systems, measurement and analytical instrumentation, valves and actuators, control software, and related aftermarket services, alongside products for heating, ventilation and refrigeration, residential and commercial climate controls, tools and storage solutions.

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