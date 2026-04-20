Emissary Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 8,566 Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Emissary Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,566 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,076,000. Capital One Financial makes up about 1.7% of Emissary Wealth LLC's holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 107.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,040,408 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $859,602,000 after buying an additional 2,097,208 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 7,388,506 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,570,649,000 after buying an additional 1,717,148 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,838,304 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,516,587,000 after buying an additional 1,339,215 shares in the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1,390.9% in the 3rd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,181,834 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $251,323,000 after buying an additional 1,102,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $233,087,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of COF stock opened at $206.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Capital One Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $161.51 and a twelve month high of $259.64. The company has a market cap of $128.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.40.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.14 by ($0.28). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 3.54%.The business had revenue of $15.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. Capital One Financial's quarterly revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 19th. Capital One Financial's dividend payout ratio is currently 108.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $287.00 to $226.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Evercore decreased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $265.00 to $222.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $261.60.

Read Our Latest Report on COF

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Lia Dean sold 1,692 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.61, for a total transaction of $314,052.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 65,454 shares in the company, valued at $12,148,916.94. This represents a 2.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Neal Blinde sold 38,135 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.51, for a total value of $7,265,098.85. Following the sale, the insider owned 33,551 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,391,801.01. This represents a 53.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 50,047 shares of company stock valued at $9,742,217 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company's stock.

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About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation NYSE: COF is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company's core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

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