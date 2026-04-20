Emissary Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 2,659 TopBuild Corp. $BLD

Emissary Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,659 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $1,109,000. TopBuild accounts for 0.9% of Emissary Wealth LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of TopBuild by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,214 shares of the construction company's stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of TopBuild by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 419 shares of the construction company's stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of TopBuild by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,508 shares of the construction company's stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of TopBuild by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 844 shares of the construction company's stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of TopBuild by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 734 shares of the construction company's stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of TopBuild from $515.00 to $500.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Seaport Research Partners restated a "neutral" rating on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of TopBuild from $485.00 to $465.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of TopBuild from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of TopBuild from $410.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $440.21.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BLD

TopBuild Stock Up 0.1%

NYSE BLD opened at $410.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $418.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $434.20. TopBuild Corp. has a 12 month low of $273.87 and a 12 month high of $559.47. The company has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.78.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The construction company reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.39 by $0.11. TopBuild had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 25.66%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.13 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 20.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. NYSE: BLD is a leading installer and distributor of insulation and building material products serving primarily the U.S. construction market. Headquartered in Daytona Beach, Florida, the company was formed in 2011 as a spin-off from ABF Freight System and has since grown through a combination of organic expansion and targeted acquisitions. TopBuild's core mission is to enhance energy efficiency and comfort in new residential and light commercial construction projects by providing comprehensive insulation solutions and related services.

The company operates through two main segments.

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