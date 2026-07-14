Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Acquires 14,422 Shares of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY - Free Report) by 26.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,858 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after buying an additional 14,422 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management's holdings in O'Reilly Automotive were worth $6,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in O'Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,134,311,000. Akre Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in O'Reilly Automotive by 989.3% during the second quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 9,410,714 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $848,188,000 after purchasing an additional 8,546,804 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in O'Reilly Automotive by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,755,276 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $1,345,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964,945 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in O'Reilly Automotive by 1,316.5% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,027,830 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $272,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 1,277.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,346,977 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $211,533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176,568 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

O'Reilly Automotive Trading Up 1.2%

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $87.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $72.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.49 and a 200-day moving average of $92.10. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.71 and a 1-year high of $108.71.

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. O'Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 263.22% and a net margin of 14.30%.O'Reilly Automotive's revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.35 EPS. O'Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.250 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ORLY. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up from $105.00) on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $111.85.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ORLY

Insider Transactions at O'Reilly Automotive

In other news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 2,595 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.67, for a total value of $230,098.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,680. This trade represents a 39.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Philip M. Hopper sold 3,700 shares of O'Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $350,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 4,888 shares of the company's stock, valued at $462,404.80. This represents a 43.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,730 shares of company stock worth $9,815,388. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc is a leading retailer and distributor in the automotive aftermarket, supplying parts, tools, supplies and accessories for both professional service providers and do‑it‑yourself (DIY) customers. The company's product assortment covers replacement parts, maintenance items, performance parts, collision components and shop equipment, complemented by diagnostic tools, batteries, chemicals and consumables. O'Reilly serves customers through company-operated retail stores, commercial sales programs for repair shops and maintenance fleets, and digital channels that support parts lookup, ordering and fulfillment.

The company operates a broad supply chain that includes regional distribution centers to support rapid replenishment of store inventory and commercial deliveries.

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