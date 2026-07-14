Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Buys 11,834 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 475,778 shares of the network equipment provider's stock after buying an additional 11,834 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 0.6% of Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management's holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management's holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $36,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Intesa Sanpaolo Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Networth Advisors LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 276.4% in the 1st quarter. Networth Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 137.0% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $95.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Argus upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. BNP Paribas Exane increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $87.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Cisco Systems from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $123.14.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CSCO

Cisco Systems Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $119.25 on Tuesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.75 and a 52-week high of $130.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.72, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.56 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 20.14%.Cisco Systems's quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. Cisco Systems's payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 6,586 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.31, for a total value of $772,603.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 177,223 shares of the company's stock, valued at $20,790,030.13. This represents a 3.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 2,607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.12, for a total transaction of $315,759.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 172,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,920,694.24. The trade was a 1.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 47,650 shares of company stock valued at $5,668,823 over the last three months. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

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Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

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