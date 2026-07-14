Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Has $7.15 Million Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS - Free Report) by 25.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,054 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock after acquiring an additional 6,971 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management's holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $7,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JDM Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 114.0% during the 4th quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 122 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 3,825.0% in the fourth quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. now owns 157 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 52.9% in the first quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 159 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TMUS. Moffett Nathanson raised T-Mobile US from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $254.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on T-Mobile US from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group decreased their price target on T-Mobile US from $300.00 to $255.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $266.00 to $263.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $255.76.

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Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Andre Almeida bought 5,097 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $196.18 per share, for a total transaction of $999,929.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 44,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,798,673. The trade was a 12.82% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total transaction of $979,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 181,930 shares of the company's stock, valued at $35,623,713.30. This trade represents a 2.67% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company's stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of TMUS opened at $188.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.97. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $165.66 and a one year high of $261.56. The company has a market cap of $203.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.33.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 11.65%.The firm had revenue of $23.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. The company's revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. T-Mobile US's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.40%.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

Further Reading

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