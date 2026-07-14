Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Sells 3,916 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,013 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 3,916 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management's holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $7,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Portus Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. High Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advocate Investing Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Texas Instruments stock opened at $298.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $301.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.59. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $152.73 and a 52-week high of $334.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.32.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 29.11% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th were given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. Texas Instruments's payout ratio is 97.26%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 47,734 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.10, for a total transaction of $14,706,845.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 85,485 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $26,337,928.50. This trade represents a 35.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 20,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total transaction of $5,606,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 204,339 shares of the company's stock, valued at $57,280,308.48. This trade represents a 8.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 303,475 shares of company stock valued at $85,666,638. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TXN has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $227.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. They set a "market perform" rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a "positive" rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $279.24.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

Further Reading

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