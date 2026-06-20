Employees Provident Fund Board Makes New $302.66 Million Investment in Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS

Employees Provident Fund Board acquired a new stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 644,344 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $302,661,000. Synopsys comprises approximately 2.2% of Employees Provident Fund Board's investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Employees Provident Fund Board owned 0.34% of Synopsys at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sankala Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $600.00 target price on Synopsys and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird set a $558.00 price target on Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Synopsys from $515.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Synopsys from $505.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Synopsys from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synopsys has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $563.81.

View Our Latest Research Report on SNPS

Synopsys Price Performance

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $455.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $376.18 and a 1-year high of $651.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $479.14 and a 200-day moving average of $462.05. The company has a market cap of $87.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.44, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.22.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.20. Synopsys had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 8.91%.The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.67 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Synopsys has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.720-14.800 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.630-3.690 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 3,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.02, for a total transaction of $1,527,367.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 14,358 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,461,387.16. This represents a 19.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 14,603 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.96, for a total value of $6,702,192.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 75,020 shares in the company, valued at $34,431,179.20. The trade was a 16.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company's stock.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc is a leading provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software and semiconductor intellectual property (IP) used to design, verify and manufacture integrated circuits and complex systems-on-chip (SoCs). Its product portfolio spans tools and technologies for front‑end design and synthesis, simulation and verification, physical implementation and signoff, and design-for-manufacturability, enabling chip designers to move from architecture through tape‑out.

In addition to core EDA offerings, Synopsys supplies a broad set of semiconductor IP building blocks — such as interface, memory and analog/mixed-signal cores — that customers integrate into SoCs to accelerate development.

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