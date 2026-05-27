Employees Retirement System of Texas Sells 125,536 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. $MO

Employees Retirement System of Texas lowered its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO - Free Report) by 46.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 145,026 shares of the company's stock after selling 125,536 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas' holdings in Altria Group were worth $8,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Navalign LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Gould Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at Altria Group

In other Altria Group news, SVP Charles N. Whitaker sold 27,908 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total value of $1,885,743.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 180,869 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,221,318.33. This trade represents a 13.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Altria Group Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of MO opened at $72.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $120.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.93 and a 200 day moving average of $63.78. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.70 and a 12 month high of $74.56.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 298.69% and a net margin of 34.34%.The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Altria Group's revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Altria Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.560-5.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Altria Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Altria Group from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $71.00 target price on Altria Group in a report on Friday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays increased their price target on Altria Group from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Altria Group from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $69.33.

Read Our Latest Report on MO

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc NYSE: MO is a U.S.-based consumer goods company whose principal business is the manufacture and sale of tobacco products. Headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, the company's operations are focused primarily on the U.S. market and include the production, marketing and distribution of cigarettes, smokeless tobacco and cigars. Its flagship cigarette franchise in the United States is sold through its operating subsidiaries and is among the most recognizable cigarette brands in the country.

Altria's principal operating businesses include Philip Morris USA (cigarettes), U.S.

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