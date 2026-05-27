Employees Retirement System of Texas Sells 4,287 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Employees Retirement System of Texas reduced its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 275,875 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after selling 4,287 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up approximately 0.8% of Employees Retirement System of Texas' investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Employees Retirement System of Texas' holdings in Home Depot were worth $94,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Parvin Asset Management LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 110.0% in the third quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Key Capital Management INC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Financially Speaking Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Navalign LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Home Depot news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 2,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.89, for a total transaction of $940,669.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 44,566 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,439,951.74. This represents a 5.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Home Depot

Here are the key news stories impacting Home Depot this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on HD. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $422.00 to $421.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $409.00 to $390.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Guggenheim reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Home Depot from $450.00 to $375.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. They set a "buy" rating and a $374.00 price objective on the stock. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $371.39.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HD

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $310.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $309.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $289.10 and a twelve month high of $426.75. The company's fifty day moving average is $325.86 and its 200 day moving average is $350.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $41.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.59 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 117.24% and a net margin of 8.41%.Home Depot's revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.56 EPS. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.690-15.278 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.02 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a $2.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $9.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. Home Depot's dividend payout ratio is presently 66.19%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

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