Employees Retirement System of Texas Sells 9,200 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Employees Retirement System of Texas trimmed its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 578,729 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock after selling 9,200 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.05% of TJX Companies worth $88,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 24.6% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 160,368 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $23,180,000 after buying an additional 31,631 shares during the last quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 373,430 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $57,363,000 after acquiring an additional 32,407 shares during the last quarter. Family Capital Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1,080.0% in the 4th quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 13,523 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 12,377 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in TJX Companies by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,479,163 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $1,155,830,000 after acquiring an additional 420,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 171,820 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $24,835,000 after acquiring an additional 8,006 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $160.00 target price (up from $155.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $197.00 price target (up from $193.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $174.58.

View Our Latest Report on TJX Companies

TJX Companies Trading Up 0.5%

NYSE:TJX opened at $159.02 on Wednesday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.84 and a 52 week high of $165.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $156.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $175.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.64.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $14.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.92% and a net margin of 9.40%.The company's revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.080-5.150 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.150-1.170 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from TJX Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. TJX Companies's payout ratio is 37.28%.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 30,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.95, for a total transaction of $4,828,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 479,316 shares in the company, valued at $77,145,910.20. The trade was a 5.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TJX Companies Profile

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider TJX Companies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and TJX Companies wasn't on the list.

While TJX Companies currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here