Employers Holdings Inc $EIG Shares Bought by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Employers Holdings Inc (NYSE:EIG - Free Report) by 719.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,115 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 83,506 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC owned about 0.42% of Employers worth $4,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aquatic Capital Management LLC raised its position in Employers by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 22,623 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in Employers by 133.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 635 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Employers by 145.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Employers by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Employers by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,718 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.49% of the company's stock.

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Employers Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE:EIG opened at $43.46 on Tuesday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $42.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.00. The company has a market capitalization of $792.78 million, a PE ratio of 131.71 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Employers Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $35.73 and a 52-week high of $48.83.

Employers (NYSE:EIG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $207.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $213.04 million. Employers had a return on equity of 1.10% and a net margin of 0.95%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Employers Holdings Inc will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Employers Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. This is a boost from Employers's previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Employers's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 412.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Christina M. Ozuna sold 4,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.88, for a total transaction of $179,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 15,008 shares in the company, valued at $598,519.04. This trade represents a 23.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ann Marie Smith sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $196,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 8,704 shares in the company, valued at $341,980.16. This represents a 36.49% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EIG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Employers in a research report on Friday. Zacks Research lowered Employers from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Employers from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Employers

Employers Company Profile

Employers Holdings, Inc NYSE: EIG is a publicly traded property and casualty insurance holding company headquartered in Des Moines, Iowa. Through its subsidiaries, Employers Mutual Casualty Company and Employers Preferred Insurance Company, the firm specializes in providing workers' compensation coverage alongside an array of commercial insurance products. Its service offerings include general liability, commercial auto, businessowners policies and umbrella coverages, tailored to meet the risk-management needs of small and mid-sized businesses across multiple industries.

The company markets its insurance solutions primarily through a network of independent agencies and brokers, leveraging local market expertise to underwrite policies that address the unique exposures faced by clients in manufacturing, construction, healthcare, retail and service sectors.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Employers Holdings Inc (NYSE:EIG - Free Report).

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