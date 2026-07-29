Empowered Funds LLC Acquires 94,636 Shares of Expand Energy Corporation $EXE

Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE - Free Report) by 113.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,931 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 94,636 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.07% of Expand Energy worth $19,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EXE. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its holdings in shares of Expand Energy by 74.6% in the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 234 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Expand Energy by 350.9% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Expand Energy by 379.6% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in Expand Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Ascentis Independent Advisors purchased a new stake in Expand Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Expand Energy

In other news, CEO Michael Wichterich acquired 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.90 per share, with a total value of $88,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 85,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,600,772.20. This represents a 1.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marcel Teunissen acquired 2,000 shares of Expand Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $96.43 per share, with a total value of $192,860.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 9,144 shares in the company, valued at $881,755.92. This represents a 28.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders bought a total of 4,000 shares of company stock worth $375,120 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company's stock.

Key Expand Energy News

Here are the key news stories impacting Expand Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter earnings beat expectations. Expand Energy reported adjusted earnings of $1.33 per share, above consensus estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.22 and up from $1.10 a year earlier. Expand Energy Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates

Expand Energy reported adjusted earnings of $1.33 per share, above consensus estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.22 and up from $1.10 a year earlier. Positive Sentiment: Twin Eagle acquisition offers growth and integration benefits. EXE agreed to acquire privately held natural-gas marketer Twin Eagle for $1.25 billion. Management expects the deal to contribute more than $200 million in annual EBITDA initially and generate $150 million in annual synergies by the end of 2028, expanding Expand Energy’s reach across major U.S. and Canadian demand markets. Expand Energy to Acquire Twin Eagle

EXE agreed to acquire privately held natural-gas marketer Twin Eagle for $1.25 billion. Management expects the deal to contribute more than $200 million in annual EBITDA initially and generate $150 million in annual synergies by the end of 2028, expanding Expand Energy’s reach across major U.S. and Canadian demand markets. Neutral Sentiment: The deal shifts EXE toward an integrated natural-gas model. Combining North America’s largest gas producer with a marketing and optimization platform could improve value capture and diversify earnings, but investors will likely monitor transaction funding, closing conditions and the pace of synergy realization. Expand Energy to Acquire Twin Eagle in $1.25 Billion Deal

Combining North America’s largest gas producer with a marketing and optimization platform could improve value capture and diversify earnings, but investors will likely monitor transaction funding, closing conditions and the pace of synergy realization. Negative Sentiment: Revenue missed forecasts. Quarterly revenue was $2.96 billion, below analysts’ $3.05 billion estimate. The revenue shortfall may be overshadowing the EPS beat, particularly as pre-earnings coverage cited downward estimate revisions. Expand Energy Earnings Results

Expand Energy Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of NASDAQ EXE opened at $88.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.34. Expand Energy Corporation has a 1-year low of $84.99 and a 1-year high of $126.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.95.

Expand Energy (NASDAQ:EXE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Expand Energy had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 22.53%. Equities research analysts expect that Expand Energy Corporation will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expand Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Expand Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXE has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair lowered shares of Expand Energy from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Expand Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Barclays cut Expand Energy from an "overweight" rating to a "reduce" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Expand Energy from $139.00 to $131.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Expand Energy from $135.00 to $127.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expand Energy has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $130.19.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EXE

Expand Energy Company Profile

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

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