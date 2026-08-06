Empowered Funds LLC Buys 5,058 Shares of Datadog, Inc. $DDOG

Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG - Free Report) by 33.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,299 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 5,058 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC's holdings in Datadog were worth $2,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in Datadog by 242.6% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 273 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 341.7% in the first quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DDOG. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Datadog from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Datadog from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Datadog from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Datadog from $220.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn started coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. They set a "buy" rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $271.57.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Datadog

Datadog Stock Performance

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $283.17 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.68. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $98.01 and a one year high of $292.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 745.20, a PEG ratio of 29.19 and a beta of 1.54.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. Datadog had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 3.69%.The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $960.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 127,141 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.84, for a total transaction of $25,407,857.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 835,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,002,091.36. The trade was a 13.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Michael James Callahan sold 112,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.60, for a total transaction of $26,055,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 14,996 shares in the company, valued at $3,473,073.60. This trade represents a 88.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 1,437,118 shares of company stock worth $337,708,784 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.48% of the company's stock.

More Datadog News

Here are the key news stories impacting Datadog this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts continue to raise their expectations. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted its price target to $327 and maintained an overweight rating, while Canaccord Genuity raised its target to $295 and Rosenblatt Securities increased its target to $305; all three firms retained buy-equivalent ratings. These revisions reflect confidence in Datadog’s AI products, platform expansion and demand for observability and security tools. Cantor Fitzgerald price target article

Cantor Fitzgerald lifted its price target to $327 and maintained an overweight rating, while Canaccord Genuity raised its target to $295 and Rosenblatt Securities increased its target to $305; all three firms retained buy-equivalent ratings. These revisions reflect confidence in Datadog’s AI products, platform expansion and demand for observability and security tools. Positive Sentiment: Datadog enters its earnings report with solid operating momentum. The company’s prior quarter delivered revenue of $1.01 billion, up 32.1% year over year, and adjusted earnings of $0.60 per share, exceeding consensus estimates. Investors are looking for continued customer additions, usage growth and traction from AI-related products in the upcoming results. Datadog Q2 earnings outlook

The company’s prior quarter delivered revenue of $1.01 billion, up 32.1% year over year, and adjusted earnings of $0.60 per share, exceeding consensus estimates. Investors are looking for continued customer additions, usage growth and traction from AI-related products in the upcoming results. Neutral Sentiment: Datadog will present at several investor conferences , including Canaccord Genuity’s Growth Conference on August 12, Citi’s Global TMT Conference on September 8 and Goldman Sachs’ Communacopia & Technology Conference. The events could provide updates on demand, AI adoption and guidance, but the announcement itself does not change financial forecasts. Datadog investor conferences announcement

, including Canaccord Genuity’s Growth Conference on August 12, Citi’s Global TMT Conference on September 8 and Goldman Sachs’ Communacopia & Technology Conference. The events could provide updates on demand, AI adoption and guidance, but the announcement itself does not change financial forecasts. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and earnings risk remain significant. Datadog trades at a very high earnings multiple, so any shortfall in revenue growth, margins, customer metrics or forward guidance could trigger volatility. The company is expected to report quarterly earnings on Thursday, making the near-term reaction especially dependent on results relative to elevated expectations. Datadog Q2 earnings preview

Datadog trades at a very high earnings multiple, so any shortfall in revenue growth, margins, customer metrics or forward guidance could trigger volatility. The company is expected to report quarterly earnings on Thursday, making the near-term reaction especially dependent on results relative to elevated expectations. Negative Sentiment: Director Amit Agarwal sold 20,000 shares for approximately $5.3 million, reducing his direct ownership by more than 92%. The sale was conducted under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan, limiting its bearish significance, but repeated insider selling may still weigh modestly on sentiment. SEC insider transaction filing

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog NASDAQ: DDOG is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog's platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company's product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

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