Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV - Free Report) by 237.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 905,746 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 637,588 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.13% of Roivant Sciences worth $33,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in Roivant Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Compass Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roivant Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 33.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the company's stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Roivant Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 64.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on ROIV. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Roivant Sciences to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Bank of America restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $46.82.

View Our Latest Research Report on ROIV

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Eric Venker sold 200,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total transaction of $7,262,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 999,154 shares in the company, valued at $36,279,281.74. The trade was a 16.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Richard Pulik sold 175,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.85, for a total value of $7,323,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 222,046 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,292,625.10. This represents a 44.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,892,393 shares of company stock valued at $110,548,437. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Roivant Sciences Price Performance

ROIV opened at $42.20 on Thursday. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $19.96 and a fifty-two week high of $42.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.26 and a 200-day moving average of $32.95. The company has a market capitalization of $30.58 billion, a PE ratio of -66.98 and a beta of 1.23.

About Roivant Sciences

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company that develops medicines through a network of subsidiary companies, which it calls “Vants.” These businesses focus on advancing drug candidates in areas such as immunology, oncology, neuroscience and rare diseases. Founded in 2014, Roivant has built and supported subsidiaries to develop treatments, manage clinical programs and pursue partnerships. Its portfolio has included both internally developed candidates and medicines licensed from other companies.

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