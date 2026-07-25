Enbridge Inc $ENB Shares Acquired by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB - Free Report) TSE: ENB by 390.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,082 shares of the pipeline company's stock after buying an additional 91,598 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC's holdings in Enbridge were worth $6,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ENB. Retirement Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 3.6% during the first quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 5,357 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC increased its position in Enbridge by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 22,208 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. MIdWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Enbridge by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. MIdWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,906 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its stake in Enbridge by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 18,621 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Enbridge by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,914 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enbridge Trading Up 0.8%

NYSE:ENB opened at $56.84 on Friday. Enbridge Inc has a 1 year low of $44.58 and a 1 year high of $58.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68 and a beta of 0.58.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB - Get Free Report) TSE: ENB last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Enbridge had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.8%. Enbridge's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 133.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on ENB. Scotiabank reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Enbridge from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Monday, May 11th. TD Securities reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $66.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Enbridge

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc is a Calgary, Alberta–based energy infrastructure company that develops, owns and operates a diversified portfolio of energy transportation, distribution and generation assets. Its core activities include the operation of crude oil and liquids pipelines, natural gas transmission and distribution systems, and energy storage facilities. In addition to midstream transportation and storage, Enbridge has expanded into renewable power generation and energy transition projects, including wind, solar and utility-scale generation assets.

The company serves customers primarily in Canada and the United States and has interests in other international energy projects.

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