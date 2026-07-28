Encompass Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $55.51 Million Investment in Phillips 66 $PSX

Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 304,700 shares of the oil and gas company's stock, valued at approximately $55,510,000. Phillips 66 comprises approximately 1.7% of Encompass Capital Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Phillips 66 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PSX. Accordant Advisory Group Inc increased its position in Phillips 66 by 900.0% during the fourth quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 200 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. SWAN Capital LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 by 1,055.6% in the 4th quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 208 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. NFSG Corp grew its position in Phillips 66 by 105.6% in the 1st quarter. NFSG Corp now owns 146 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sfam LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 76.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Phillips 66 news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 11,021 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.03, for a total value of $2,094,320.63. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 97,376 shares in the company, valued at $18,504,361.28. This represents a 10.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Kevin Omar Meyers acquired 175 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $173.12 per share, with a total value of $30,296.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 16,799 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,908,242.88. This represents a 1.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 41,021 shares of company stock worth $7,195,257 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PSX shares. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $188.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Phillips 66 from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen raised Phillips 66 from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $201.72.

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Phillips 66 Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of PSX opened at $207.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $183.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.98. The stock has a market cap of $83.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.69. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $118.07 and a 12 month high of $216.08.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $1.03. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 2.99%.The company had revenue of $32.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.90) EPS. The company's revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 22.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Phillips 66's payout ratio is currently 50.05%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 NYSE: PSX is an independent energy manufacturing and logistics company engaged primarily in refining, midstream transportation, marketing and chemicals. The company processes crude oil into transportation fuels, lubricants and other petroleum products, operates pipeline and storage infrastructure, and participates in petrochemical production through strategic investments. Phillips 66 serves commercial, industrial and retail customers and positions its operations across the value chain of the downstream energy sector.

The company's principal activities include refining crude oil into gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and feedstocks for petrochemical production; operating midstream assets such as pipelines, terminals and fractionators that move and store crude oil and natural gas liquids; and marketing and distributing fuels and lubricants through wholesale and retail channels.

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