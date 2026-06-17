Encompass Health Corporation $EHC Stake Reduced by Polar Capital Holdings Plc

Polar Capital Holdings Plc cut its stake in Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC - Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 469,514 shares of the company's stock after selling 16,916 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned 0.47% of Encompass Health worth $49,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Encompass Health by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 88,470 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,960,000 after purchasing an additional 15,677 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Encompass Health by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 92,197 shares of the company's stock worth $9,338,000 after purchasing an additional 25,574 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 667.6% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 6,522 shares of the company's stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 7,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the second quarter worth approximately $588,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company's stock.

Encompass Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EHC opened at $99.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Encompass Health Corporation has a 12 month low of $92.77 and a 12 month high of $127.99. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $104.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.36.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.09. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 10.04%.The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Encompass Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.890-6.110 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Corporation will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Encompass Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. Encompass Health's payout ratio is presently 12.69%.

Insider Transactions at Encompass Health

In other Encompass Health news, EVP Patrick William Tuer sold 682 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.56, for a total value of $71,309.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 24,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,588,382.80. The trade was a 2.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Leerink Partners set a $152.00 target price on Encompass Health in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Encompass Health from $153.00 to $140.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen raised Encompass Health from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They set a "buy" rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Monday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $143.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EHC

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation is a leading provider of post‐acute healthcare services in the United States, operating a comprehensive network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals and home health and hospice agencies. Its inpatient rehabilitation hospitals offer intensive therapy programs for patients recovering from conditions such as stroke, brain injury, spinal cord injury, cardiac and pulmonary disorders, and orthopedic procedures. Through its home health segment, Encompass Health delivers skilled nursing, physical therapy, occupational therapy and speech therapy to patients in the comfort of their homes, while its hospice services provide end‐of‐life care focused on symptom management and emotional support for patients and families.

Founded in 1984 as HealthSouth Corporation and rebranded as Encompass Health in 2018, the company has grown organically and through acquisitions to serve patients across more than 30 states.

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