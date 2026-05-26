Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 175,198 National Bank Holdings Corporation $NBHC

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 175,198 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $6,659,000. National Bank accounts for about 1.9% of Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. owned about 0.46% of National Bank at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of National Bank by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,683 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 6,052 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in National Bank by 97.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 26,300 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 12,962 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in National Bank by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 22,066 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Bank by 2,057.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 199,453 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $7,633,000 after buying an additional 190,210 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in National Bank by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 94,367 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $3,611,000 after acquiring an additional 9,626 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NBHC shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of National Bank in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Weiss Ratings raised National Bank from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of National Bank from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of National Bank from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $46.20.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NBHC

National Bank Stock Performance

National Bank stock opened at $42.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. National Bank Holdings Corporation has a 12 month low of $35.06 and a 12 month high of $43.86. The stock's 50-day moving average is $40.87 and its 200-day moving average is $39.92.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. National Bank had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The company had revenue of $126.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that National Bank Holdings Corporation will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

National Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. National Bank's dividend payout ratio is currently 47.76%.

National Bank Profile

National Bank Holdings Corporation NYSE: NBHC is a diversified financial services holding company headquartered in Cape Girardeau, Missouri. Through its network of community bank subsidiaries, the company provides deposit, lending and payment solutions to consumer, small business and commercial clients across multiple U.S. markets.

Since its founding in 1992, National Bank Holdings has pursued a growth strategy focused on acquiring and integrating locally branded community banks. Its footprint spans the Midwest and Southern United States, including Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas, Colorado, Illinois and Tennessee.

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