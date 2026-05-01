Energy Transfer LP $ET Stock Position Decreased by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET - Free Report) by 82.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,898 shares of the pipeline company's stock after selling 239,143 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp's holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in Energy Transfer during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in Energy Transfer during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 196.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 2,964 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,918 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Energy Transfer News

Here are the key news stories impacting Energy Transfer this week:

Positive Sentiment: US Capital Advisors raised EPS forecasts across multiple quarters and years for ET — the firm lifted Q1–Q4 2026 quarterly EPS views (Q1 to $0.30, Q2 to $0.31, Q3 to $0.31, Q4 to $0.34) and increased FY2026 to $1.26 (from $1.17) and FY2027/FY2028 outlooks as well. These upgrades signal analyst confidence in stronger cash flow/earnings consistency, which supports the stock's move higher. US Capital Advisors raises estimates for Energy Transfer

US Capital Advisors raised EPS forecasts across multiple quarters and years for ET — the firm lifted Q1–Q4 2026 quarterly EPS views (Q1 to $0.30, Q2 to $0.31, Q3 to $0.31, Q4 to $0.34) and increased FY2026 to $1.26 (from $1.17) and FY2027/FY2028 outlooks as well. These upgrades signal analyst confidence in stronger cash flow/earnings consistency, which supports the stock's move higher. Positive Sentiment: Energy Transfer appointed Jim S. Holotik to the general partner board of USA Compression (USAC). Adding an independent director with industry experience can strengthen governance and protect ET’s GP-level influence over USAC’s operations and distributions — a constructive development for ET’s strategic assets and partner-related cash flows. USA Compression Adds Independent Director to General Partner Board

Energy Transfer appointed Jim S. Holotik to the general partner board of USA Compression (USAC). Adding an independent director with industry experience can strengthen governance and protect ET’s GP-level influence over USAC’s operations and distributions — a constructive development for ET’s strategic assets and partner-related cash flows. Neutral Sentiment: Pre-earnings coverage highlights Q1 2026 metrics investors should watch beyond headline EPS/revenue — items like fee-based throughput, NGL/processing contributions, and interest/finance costs will drive the market’s reaction at the report. The piece frames expectations and variables that could amplify moves after the release. Energy Transfer LP (ET) Q1 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

Energy Transfer Trading Up 2.2%

NYSE:ET opened at $20.19 on Friday. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $15.80 and a 1 year high of $20.20. The stock has a market cap of $69.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.99 and a 200-day moving average of $17.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.09). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 5.11%.The business had revenue of $25.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.3375 dividend. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.7%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer's previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. Energy Transfer's payout ratio is 111.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays restated an "overweight" rating and set a $22.00 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Scotiabank restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $21.60.

Get Our Latest Report on ET

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer NYSE: ET is a Dallas-based midstream energy company that develops and operates infrastructure for the transportation, storage and processing of hydrocarbons. The company's operations focus on moving and storing natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil and refined products through an integrated network of pipelines, terminals, storage facilities and processing plants. Energy Transfer provides core midstream services such as gathering, compression, fractionation, processing, and bulk transportation to support production and downstream supply chains.

Its asset base spans an extensive network across the United States, connecting producing regions, processing centers, petrochemical hubs and coastal and inland markets.

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