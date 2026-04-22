Enersys $ENS Shares Acquired by Carmel Capital Management L.L.C.

Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Enersys (NYSE:ENS - Free Report) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,895 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the quarter. Enersys makes up 3.2% of Carmel Capital Management L.L.C.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 0.20% of Enersys worth $10,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cardinal Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Enersys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,311,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Enersys by 279.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,351 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 10,564 shares during the period. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Enersys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $657,000. New South Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enersys by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 857,600 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $96,874,000 after purchasing an additional 158,267 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Enersys by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 965,026 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $109,009,000 after purchasing an additional 82,944 shares during the period. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Enersys Stock Down 0.7%

ENS opened at $198.51 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $175.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.07. Enersys has a 52 week low of $76.60 and a 52 week high of $202.74.

Enersys (NYSE:ENS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $919.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $932.13 million. Enersys had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 8.37%.The firm's revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.12 EPS. Enersys has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.050 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enersys will post 10.35 EPS for the current year.

Enersys Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Enersys's dividend payout ratio is currently 13.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ENS shares. Wall Street Zen cut Enersys from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. BTIG Research upped their target price on Enersys from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Roth Mkm reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $208.00 target price (up from $164.00) on shares of Enersys in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Zacks Research cut Enersys from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Enersys in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $180.25.

Read Our Latest Report on Enersys

Enersys Profile

Enersys, headquartered in Reading, Pennsylvania, is a global leader in stored energy solutions, specializing in manufacturing and distributing industrial batteries, battery chargers, power equipment, and related accessories. The company serves a diverse range of end markets, including telecommunications, data centers, medical, aerospace, defense, electric vehicle motive power, and utility outcomes. Its products are engineered to deliver critical reserve power and motive power applications across key infrastructure and industrial sectors.

The company's product portfolio encompasses lead-acid batteries, lithium-ion energy storage systems, chargers, inverters, power management software, and a broad array of battery accessories.

See Also

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