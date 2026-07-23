Enersys $ENS Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in shares of Enersys (NYSE:ENS - Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,510,841 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 116,404 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 4.10% of Enersys worth $262,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Enersys by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Enersys by 442.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 244 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enersys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Enersys by 239.7% during the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 214 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new stake in Enersys during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company's stock.

Enersys Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE ENS opened at $201.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.66. Enersys has a 1 year low of $88.76 and a 1 year high of $244.30. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $220.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.35.

Enersys (NYSE:ENS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. Enersys had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 7.83%.The company had revenue of $987.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. Enersys's revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Enersys has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.700-2.900 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enersys will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Enersys Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th were paid a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 18th. Enersys's dividend payout ratio is presently 13.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on ENS. Wall Street Zen downgraded Enersys from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Enersys from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Enersys from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Enersys from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of Enersys in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enersys presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $265.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Enersys

Enersys Company Profile

Enersys, headquartered in Reading, Pennsylvania, is a global leader in stored energy solutions, specializing in manufacturing and distributing industrial batteries, battery chargers, power equipment, and related accessories. The company serves a diverse range of end markets, including telecommunications, data centers, medical, aerospace, defense, electric vehicle motive power, and utility outcomes. Its products are engineered to deliver critical reserve power and motive power applications across key infrastructure and industrial sectors.

The company's product portfolio encompasses lead-acid batteries, lithium-ion energy storage systems, chargers, inverters, power management software, and a broad array of battery accessories.

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