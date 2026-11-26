Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN - Free Report) by 117.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,155,392 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 623,123 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 1.57% of Enliven Therapeutics worth $52,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Enliven Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $221,255,000. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Enliven Therapeutics by 574.1% in the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,360,750 shares of the company's stock valued at $69,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158,883 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its holdings in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 14.1% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,325,740 shares of the company's stock valued at $60,772,000 after acquiring an additional 163,956 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 276.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,153,973 shares of the company's stock valued at $52,898,000 after acquiring an additional 847,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Topco LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,617,000. 95.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ELVN. Guggenheim reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Enliven Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 6th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Enliven Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued an "outperform" rating for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Enliven Therapeutics from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Enliven Therapeutics from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Enliven Therapeutics from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $75.44.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Enliven Therapeutics

Enliven Therapeutics Trading Down 1.1%

ELVN stock opened at $50.72 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.50. Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.78 and a 52-week high of $62.32.

Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.09. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enliven Therapeutics

In related news, CFO Benjamin Hohl sold 6,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total value of $231,572.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 38,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,462,240. This represents a 13.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director J. Scott Garland sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total value of $606,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 13,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $606,710. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 25,036 shares of company stock valued at $1,141,289 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Enliven Therapeutics Profile

Enliven Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing small-molecule medicines for cancer. Its research centers on precision oncology, with drug candidates designed to target specific proteins involved in tumor growth. The company's pipeline has included ELVN-001, an investigational BCR-ABL1 inhibitor being studied for chronic myeloid leukemia, and ELVN-002, an investigational HER2 inhibitor developed for cancers driven by HER2. Enliven is based in Boulder, Colorado.

See Also

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