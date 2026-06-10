Enphase Energy, Inc. $ENPH Stock Position Decreased by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH - Free Report) by 75.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,822 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 86,874 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd's holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,329,647 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $523,365,000 after buying an additional 246,876 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,190,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,510,509 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $80,478,000 after buying an additional 11,220 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 95.3% during the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,647,893 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $58,319,000 after buying an additional 803,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,050,158 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $37,165,000 after buying an additional 49,745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company's stock.

Get Enphase Energy alerts: Sign Up

Enphase Energy Trading Down 5.9%

Enphase Energy stock opened at $53.51 on Wednesday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.77 and a 12-month high of $73.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 52.98 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.20.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The business had revenue of $282.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ENPH shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. UBS Group set a $85.00 target price on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Enphase Energy from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $44.24.

Get Our Latest Report on ENPH

Insider Activity at Enphase Energy

In related news, Director Richard Mora sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $44,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 13,922 shares of the company's stock, valued at $893,792.40. This represents a 4.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 137,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total transaction of $5,985,472.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,597,641 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $69,673,124.01. This represents a 7.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 138,650 shares of company stock valued at $6,062,886 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company's stock.

Enphase Energy News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Enphase Energy this week:

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy is a global energy technology company that specializes in solar microinverters, energy storage systems and energy management software. Its core business centers on converting direct current (DC) power generated by solar panels into alternating current (AC) power suitable for use in residential and commercial applications. By integrating hardware and software solutions, Enphase Energy aims to improve solar energy yield, enhance system reliability and provide real-time monitoring capabilities to its customers.

The company's product portfolio includes its IQ Series microinverters, which attach to individual solar panels to optimize performance at the module level and reduce the impact of shading or system failures.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Enphase Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Enphase Energy wasn't on the list.

While Enphase Energy currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here