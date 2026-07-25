Enpro Inc. $NPO Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its stake in Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO - Free Report) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 307,277 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 24,747 shares during the period. Enpro makes up 0.8% of Gamco Investors INC. ET AL's investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 1.45% of Enpro worth $77,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NPO. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enpro by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,287 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in Enpro by 4.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 12,506 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $2,023,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Enpro in the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of Enpro in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in shares of Enpro by 17.3% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 68,906 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $11,148,000 after acquiring an additional 10,162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.31% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NPO. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Enpro from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Weiss Ratings lowered Enpro from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Enpro in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $358.33.

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Enpro Stock Performance

NYSE NPO opened at $333.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.51. Enpro Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $202.00 and a fifty-two week high of $390.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $335.08 and a 200-day moving average of $287.96.

Enpro (NYSE:NPO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $303.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.90 million. Enpro had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. Enpro has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.850-9.500 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Enpro Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enpro Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Enpro's dividend payout ratio is 63.05%.

Enpro Profile

Enpro Group, Inc NYSE: NPO is a global industrial technology company specializing in engineered products designed to perform in critical and harsh environments. The company's product portfolio spans proprietary bearing materials and surface enhancement technologies, high-performance sealing solutions, and fluid handling components. Enpro's offerings are tailored for markets such as semiconductor manufacturing, aerospace, energy, chemical processing, life sciences and general industrial applications.

Formed in December 2002 as a spin-off from the aerospace and defense supplier Goodrich Corporation, Enpro has grown through a combination of targeted acquisitions and focused organic investment in research and development.

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