State Street Corp cut its holdings in Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO - Free Report) by 49.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 855,411 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 852,027 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 4.04% of Enpro worth $261,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Enpro in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,268,036,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Enpro in the second quarter valued at $150,577,000. Jupiter Topco LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enpro in the second quarter valued at $65,672,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Enpro in the second quarter valued at $54,496,000. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Enpro by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 152,918 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $46,833,000 after buying an additional 73,528 shares during the last quarter. 98.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Enpro

In other news, CAO Steven Bower sold 1,000 shares of Enpro stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.66, for a total value of $279,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 3,695 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,033,343.70. This trade represents a 21.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Research cut Enpro from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Enpro in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Enpro from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Enpro from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $365.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NPO

Enpro Stock Performance

Shares of NPO opened at $265.19 on Friday. Enpro Inc. has a 1 year low of $203.35 and a 1 year high of $390.42. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $287.36 and a 200-day moving average of $298.15.

Enpro (NYSE:NPO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.24. Enpro had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $350.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $334.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Enpro's revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enpro Inc. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Enpro Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Enpro's dividend payout ratio is currently 43.84%.

About Enpro

Enpro Inc. is an industrial technology company that develops and manufactures products used to control fluids, reduce friction and protect equipment in demanding operating environments. Its offerings include engineered seals, gaskets, bearings and other components, as well as products designed to manage contamination and support precision manufacturing. The company operates through its Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies businesses. Its products serve a range of industries, including semiconductor manufacturing, aerospace, energy, life sciences and general industrial markets.

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